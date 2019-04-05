Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Opens Up About ‘Toxic’ Jason Jordan Relationship

It’s hard to date – especially when you’re a mother of three and on TV! That’s the case for Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, who is recently single after splitting from Jason Jordan for the second time.

“I’ve been single for about a month,” Messer, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, April 5, ahead of the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping. She also noted that while the relationship with Jordan, 40, has been a big part of season 9, the split won’t be shown because of the filming schedule. “You’ll see me talking about it on the new season.”

Messer and Jordan first dated for about six months, calling it quits in October 2018. The two rekindled their romance the following month, before breaking up again in March. She previously told Us that the two bonded over both having children – he has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship; she shares 9-year-old twins Aleeah and Aliannah with first husband Corey Simms and Adalynn, 6, with second husband Jeremy Calvert.

Despite the similarities, though, Messer and Jordan are over – for good this time.

“It’s definitely done. Last time, he was going through a little bit of things, like, with his custody stuff. I was, like, ‘He is going through a lot, let’s give it another chance,’” the Life Reboot host told Us. “It was just a toxic relationship. It wasn’t great.”

Now Jordan and the reality star “don’t talk” following the split, and she admits that dating in general isn’t an easy task: “You don’t know who’s in it for the right reasons and who is not in it. Being on TV makes it difficult dating. I just roll with it. I’m not looking for anything.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

