Leah Messer is flying solo again. The Teen Mom 2 star and her boyfriend, Jason Jordan, have split after about six months of dating, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively.

“It just wasn’t working,” one source tells Us. “They’re just not a good fit.”

Us Weekly broke the news in July that Messer, 26, and Jordan, 40, had been quietly dating for more than three months and were “getting serious.” The couple were introduced by Jordan’s cousin, who is friends with Messer.

“Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common,” a source told Us at the time. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

One thing that the pair bonded over was their children. The MTV personality shares 8-year-old twin daughters Ali and Aleeah with her first ex-husband, Corey Simms, and 5-year-old daughter Adalynn with her second ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. Jordan has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“She hasn’t really dated since her breakup from Jeremy, so she was a little nervous to introduce [Jason] to the kids, but they absolutely love him,” the source told Us in July.

Messer said earlier this month that Jordan was “definitely more mature” than her exes. “He’s a good dad,” she gushed to Us exclusively. “He’s an all-around good person.”

