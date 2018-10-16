Things are looking up in the relationship department for Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer. The reality TV personality gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about her relationship with boyfriend Jason Jordan.

“I think he’s definitely more mature than other guys that I’ve dated that are my age,” Messer, 26, told Us of dating Jordan, who is 13 years her senior.

Messer added of her beau’s understanding of being a father. “It’s just a different responsibility, it’s a different life than someone that’s single … he’s a good dad … he’s an all around good person.”

However, the MTV star isn’t in the fast lane to take things to the next level with Jordan. “The goal is just to learn [about] each other,” Messer told Us. “Even today, 7 to 8 months in, I’m not rushing anything. I just want to enjoy the time now.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Messer and Jordan were dating in May. A source told Us at the time that the pair had been dating for more than three months and noted they were “getting serious.”

The insider added that the two met through a friend of Messer’s who happens to be Jordan’s cousin. “Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common,” the source told Us at the time. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

Messer is mom to 8-year-old twin daughters Ali and Aleeah, who she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms, and 5-year-old daughter Adalynn with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. Jordan, for his part, is dad to a 2-year-old son.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

