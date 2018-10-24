Is there a chance? Nearly one week before splitting from boyfriend Jason Jordan, Leah Messer opened up about the possibility of someday reuniting with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that she cannot imagine herself reconciling with Calvert, 29. “No. We are great parents and that’s all we’ll ever be,” she explained. “We’re great coparents together.”

The Life Reboot podcast host and Calvert split in 2015 after three years of marriage and share daughter Adalynn Faith, 5. However, the exes remain on good terms for the sake of their little one.

“You just never know what Jeremy is gonna say or what Jeremy’s gonna do at any given time, but I have definitely learned to coparent,” Messer, who also shares twin daughters Ali and Aleeah, 8, with her first ex-husband, Corey Simms, told Us. “Jeremy and I do what’s best for Addie and if there’s ever an issue, we address it. It is all about communication. If there’s not communication when you’re coparenting, it will never work.”

Us Weekly broke the news on Tuesday, October 23, that Messer and Jordan, 40, called it quits after six months of dating. During her recent chat with Us, the MTV star admitted that she had concerns about documenting her relationship with Jordan on the hit MTV show.

“I still worry about that, but I don’t think [the network was] going to let up on the fact … Like, they wanted to put him on, which is fine. I wouldn’t want to hide any part of my life,” she explained to Us. “I try to be the most vulnerable that I can be for my fans and to share my journey with them … It’s still worrisome. You want to have somewhat of a private life, so that way there’s not any drama created around your stuff. But I’m fine it with it, as long as we’re being true to ourselves.”

Messer also noted at the time that she was nervous how fans would react to Jordan being 14 years her senior. “I’m not embarrassed about the age. People are so quick to be irrational and judgmental and, like, attack anyone that’s in the limelight and on TV,” she told Us. “Maybe that has something to do with it, just being afraid of being attacked for something so small, but at the same time, it’s my life. I have to make my own decisions. When you get around us, age is literally a number. You can’t tell.”

