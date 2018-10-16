Her next move! Leah Messer is launching her own podcast called Life Reboot, and the Teen Mom 2 star spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about what fans can expect.

“[It’s] a life transformational thing,” Messer, 26, told Us on Thursday, October 11. “Of course it’s fun … but it’s just life application, life aspirations. It’s inspirational, motivational.”

The MTV personality is not the first Teen Mom star to create a podcast. Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry hosts Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best. “I think Kail’s is just like coffee and convo, so it’s conversational and day-to-day events and things like that, so it’s a little different,” Messer clarified. “However, she was on one of [my] episodes. … The third episode I think.”

Viewers will likely hear from other cast members, too. “I think I’ll definitely have other Teen Mom stars and other … people that [manager] Lindsay [Rielly] and I both know on,” the reality star teased. “We have an exciting lineup of guests for the next couple of months.” The TV personality has been collaborating with Rielly on the project for two years.

Messer previously dabbled in motivational speaking, so a podcast seemed like a natural next step. “I definitely think this is a better way … of getting into public speaking because I feel like it’s gonna reach a bigger platform versus trying to get into certain places or booking certain things,” she told Us. “This podcast is going to get out to so many people. … [There’s] just a bigger audience this way.”

Life Reboot will also incorporate Rielly’s own Live Your Standard life coaching curriculum. “It will be talking about my experiences with it and what I’m doing in my life and my goals,” Messer said.

She has seen results from the program. “I definitely feel like I was in need of knowing myself more and knowing that and truly loving who I was … and, you know, knowing where I wanted to go and it took … a lot of transformation in my life,” she explained. “Like breaking cycles that I had adapted to because that’s all I’d ever known and getting to the core of who I was.”

Messer added: “That’s my role in the podcast … It’s to share what I have [gone] through and what I’ve learned as I’ve [gone] through it and every high and low in my life, and that’s what I’m most excited to share and truly help others … that may be going through the same things.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

