Teen Mom 2 may not return for a few more weeks, but the cast drama has already started. Kailyn Lowry slammed Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, for his comments about Leah Messer and Corey Simms’ daughter wearing makeup.

“I can’t believe Cory would allow her to wear that much makeup on her face,” Eason, 29, allegedly commented on Messer’s Instagram post of her 8-year-old daughter Aleeah wearing makeup at a cheerleading competition.

According to The Ashley’s screenshots of Eason’s alleged comments, he clarified that he is not criticizing Simms, 28, just Messer, 25. “No, she just probably didn’t ask him if it was OK first. I doubt he would allow that,” he reportedly wrote.

Lowry, who is friendly with Messer, responded to the Teen Mom 2 dad’s alleged comments on Twitter.

“David, take that energy you have on IG & put it towards something else like…. your own kids…,” the Pride Over Pity author, 26, tweeted on Wednesday, April 19. (Eason shares 15-month-old daughter Ensley with Evans, and has two children from previous relationships. The Read Between the Lines author, 26, also has two sons from previous relationships, Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 3.)

This is not the first time that Eason has gotten backlash from Lowry over his comments on social media. Back in February, MTV cut ties with Eason after his alleged homophobic tweets caused an uproar with cast members and fans.

“I’m absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents,” Lowry tweeted at the time. She also told Us that she was “glad” that MTV “finally did what was necessary” and will no longer be filming him for the hit docuseries.

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Monday, May 7.

