Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is happy that MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason after his alleged homophobic tweets caused an uproar.

“David should have been fired after bringing a knife to set and popping balloons with it,” Lowry, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 21, referring to previous reports that Eason, 29, pulled out a knife during the taping of the Teen Mom That’s a Wrap 2017 end of the year special, which aired in December. (Evans, 26, later downplayed the claims and said that after Eason was angered after being denied a beer, so he went outside and popped some balloons as he exited the taping.)

“Glad MTV finally did what was necessary,” Lowry added.

As previously reported, Eason, who shares 1-year-old daughter Ensley with Evans, made headlines on Tuesday, February 20, after alleged screenshots from his since-deleted Twitter went viral.

After allegedly calling gay and transgender people “abominations,” Eason got into an argument with a Twitter user about gun control. “Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal,” he allegedly tweeted. In another screenshot, he allegedly wrote he will teach his children — Evans and Eason both have two children from previous relationships — “not to associate” with the LGBTQ community.

Members of the Teen Mom franchise, including Lowry, Farrah Abraham, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska, took to social media to slam the couple for Eason’s alleged comments. Outraged fans started a petition to have Eason removed from Teen Mom 2, and shortly after, MTV announced they were cutting ties with Eason.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” an network spokesperson told Us in a statement on Tuesday. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

MTV did not comment on whether Evans’ future or story line on the series would be affected. The Read Between the Lines author previously defended her husband of less than a year to TMZ.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” Evans said, before news of Eason’s firing broke. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community … We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

