Jenelle Evans Speaks Out About Drama at ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Taping

Jenelle Evans is speaking out about reports of drama at the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Saturday, October 21.

In a live Instagram video posted in the early hours of Sunday, October 22, the newlywed began the video saying, “I came here to do a live video … because of the s–t that happened last night.”

Laughing, Evans continued, “If you haven’t heard, last night there was an article that, of course, comes out after I left, [saying] that they had to shut down production and Jenelle and David were acting crazy,” referring to her husband David Eason, who she married in September.

The mother of three appeared to be referencing articles published on The Ashley website on Saturday that claimed a huge fight erupted backstage at the reunion, temporarily shutting down production, and that Eason also pulled out a knife at a party for the cast in L.A.

My babe was the one and only bartender for the ladies, not to mention the Jenga master. 😜🤙🏼

The reality star, 25, downplayed the knife claims, explaining that David was being denied beer, which angered him, so he simply went outside and popped some balloons as he left.

She then said that she was upset at the reunion taping on Saturday after seeing her ex Nathan Griffith’s new girlfriend, Ashley Lanhart, hug her mother, Barbara Evans.

The Read Between the Lines author also revealed she was under the impression that Lanhart did not want to be on Teen Mom 2 and was surprised to see the film crew taping her backstage. When she asked why Lanhart was being filmed, Evans claims Griffith’s girlfriend started to “cuss her out” to the point where Evans claimed she had to be pinned against a wall before being asked to leave in front of Evans’ and Griffith’s son, Kaiser.

As for the alleged fight, Evans said that after Nathan’s mother, Doris, was rude to her, Doris got into a screaming match with Eason, which prompted her son to “buck up” to him. Evans recounted Griffith telling Eason, “Say what you want to me!” which prompted Eason to respond, “You’re not worth it.”

She also revealed she attempted to speak with her estranged mother who told her, “You are being abused, Jenelle, and you won’t tell anybody. You’re worse than you’ve ever been, even worse than when you were on drugs.” Evans, who has publicly feuded with her mom for years over custody of her son Jace, then shunned her mother for embracing Lanhart, deadpanning, “Blood is thicker than water.”

Griffith quickly took to social media to shoot down Evans’ story, saying in a Periscope video on Sunday that his ex was the real aggressor in the fight.

The taping must have been intense: Leah Messer also tweeted, “All I can say is WOW” with the hashtag #teenmom2reunion.

