Another member of the Teen Mom franchise is happy to see David Eason go. Leah Messer opened up about MTV’s decision to cut ties with Jenelle Evans’ husband after his alleged homophobic tweets.

“I am disgusted by the recent statements made by David Eason and support MTV’s decision to fire him 100 percent,” Messer exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 21. “This ignorance cannot be tolerated and I refuse to be associated with hatred of any kind. I stand in solidarity with my friends and family in the LGBTQ community and applaud MTV for their quick and decisive action.”

As previously reported, screenshots of Eason’s alleged tweets calling members of the LGBTQ community “abominations” went viral on Tuesday, February 20. In another post, Eason, who has two children from a previous relationship and shares 1-year-old daughter Ensley with Evans, allegedly wrote that he would tell his kids “not to associate” with gay and transgender people. (Evans, who married Eason in September 2017, also has two children from a previous relationships: Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 3.)

After numerous complaints from fans, the network announced on Tuesday that will no longer be working with Eason. “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” an network spokesperson told Us in a statement. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham also agreed with MTV’s decision to fire Eason.

“Glad MTV finally did what was necessary,” Lowry exclusively told Us on Wednesday.

Abraham had similar sentiments to Messer. “I hope David takes this as a learning experience to understand what the LGBT community is trying to improve. I hope he agrees, as if he has friends who should hopefully educate him, as some people die hearing those words and certain connotations, and it is very hurtful to the LGBT community … I’m happy to see MTV make a responsible employer choice.”

