Good riddance! Farrah Abraham hopes that Teen Mom 2’s David Eason can educate himself following his firing from MTV. In an exclusive statement to Us Weekly, the Teen Mom OG star also says she’s thrilled that the network let go of Jenelle Evans’ husband.

“I hope David takes this as a learning experience to understand what the LGBT community is trying to improve. I hope he agrees, as if he has friends who should hopefully educate him, as some people die hearing those words and certain connotations, and it is very hurtful to the LGBT community,” Abraham, 26, said. “I hope being a father, he does not teach that to his children. For Jenelle, I hope she helps her husband become a better person, and that whatever they choose to decide for their livelihoods and working with MTV is there right choice. These certain words are not allowed in an work environment and I’m happy to see MTV make a responsible employer choice.”

As previously reported, MTV announced on Tuesday, February 20, that Eason would no longer be a part of Teen Mom 2 following his alleged controversial statements about the LGBT community.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” a network spokesperson told Us. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.” MTV did not note if this will have any impact on Jenelle’s story line.

Eason’s alleged tweets made headlines on Monday, February 19. In his tweets, he reportedly called members of the LGBT community “abominations” and said he plans to teach his children “not to associate” with gay or transgender people. “If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas,” he allegedly wrote. He has since deleted his account.

Evans is defending her husband, telling TMZ that he has no problem with the LGBT community.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” she said, adding that she and David were close friend with her old manager, who is gay. “We attended Farrah [Abraham]’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left … We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

