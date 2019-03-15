Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is asking for fan support after her youngest daughter, 6-year-old Adalynn Faith, was hospitalized with an infection.

The MTV personality, 26, shared the news on Thursday, March 14, posting an Instagram photo of Adalynn smiling in a hospital bed and holding up her hospital bracelet, along with a couple of pics of the young girl swaddled in a blanket. “Even though she’s sick she was making everyone laugh in the ER,” Messer wrote. “WHAT. A. DAY. Keep our girl in your prayers!”

Jeremy Calvert, Messer’s ex-husband and Addie’s father, also posted an update from the hospital, cuddling his daughter in his Instagram photo. “Hospital with this little one all day, I hope my baby girl starts feeling better,” the 30-year-old wrote in the caption.

Messer’s rep tells Us Weekly that the reality star noticed Addie had a swollen face and was in pain and took her to the ER, where she and Calvert found out Addie had an infection. Addie improved overnight after being treated with antibiotics but was still being monitored as of Friday, March 15.

Messer is also the mother of 9-year-old Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope, the twin daughters she shares with first husband Corey Simms. As Messer revealed on Teen Mom 2’s fifth season premiere in January 2014, Aliannah is living with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, a degenerative condition that will one day require her to use a wheelchair.

“Eventually, Ali could be in the chair all the time,” Calvert told Us at the time. “But I’ve never seen her so happy. She chases Aleeah and doesn’t fall down anymore.”

Simms struggled with Ali’s diagnosis, as viewers saw during that season of the MTV reality show. “I don’t think I’ll ever accept it, honestly. I don’t think I will,” he said. “Even if it’s the doctor saying it and she’s wheelchair-bound when she’s 14, I still won’t…I don’t want to accept it, and I probably won’t.”

