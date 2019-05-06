Not standing for it. Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry spoke out about the disturbing situation surrounding costar Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, who shot and killed their family dog Nugget, and assured her followers that she and her Pothead Hair Care brand will never “condone animal cruelty.”

“I have refrained from commenting on the disturbing situation involving David Eason and Jenelle Evans while I wrapped my head around the murder of Nugget,” the Hustle and Heart author, 27, wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 5. “To say I am disgusted and appalled over David’s actions doesn’t begin to touch on my true feelings.”

Lowry continued: “Being the owner of dogs myself, I am heartbroken and sickened by what happened to Nugget. I hope that Jenelle and her children are safe and take the necessary steps to get the help that is clearly needed.”

The reality star’s statement comes days after Eason, 30, confirmed he killed the animal after it nipped his and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned a video of the toddler on Wednesday, May 1. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

The pipe welder added a close-up photo of Ensley’s face that showed a red mark, writing: “You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Though Evans, 27, fled her North Carolina home with the couple’s daughter and her 4-year-old son, Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, after the incident, Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday that she had returned home. (Evans’ 9-year-old son, Jace, was with her mom on a cruise at the time.)

The Read Between the Lines author, who wed Eason in September 2017, told Us exclusively that the shooting has led her to consider divorcing her husband. “At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she told Us on May 1. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

Us Weekly later confirmed that both Evans and Eason are currently being investigated by child protection officials, which her rep denied.

If you are aware that an animal is in imminent danger, please call your local police department or PETA at 757-622-7382.

