Jenelle Evans, Husband Investigated by Child Protective Services After Dog Killed

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, are being investigated by child protection officials after he shot and killed her dog, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Blast reports that someone made a call to the Columbus County Department of Social Services in North Carolina to complain that the children in the couple’s home could be in danger.

The person reportedly told authorities that they believed the children, including the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, and the MTV star’s two sons from previous relationships, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, could develop PTSD, depression or other mental health problems. Us Weekly reached out to Evans’ rep, who denies the couple are under investigation.

As previously reported, Eason, 30, admitted to shooting and killing his wife’s French bulldog, Nugget, after he claimed it had bitten Ensley.

Evans, 27, fled the house with Kaiser and her toddler after police were called (her eldest son was away on a cruise with the reality TV star’s mom, Barbara Evans).

The JE Cosmetics founder told Us exclusively on Wednesday, May 1, that she is considering divorcing Eason, whom she married in September 2017, but “nothing is finalized.”

“At this time we are dealing with this rough situation,” she told Us. “I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids.”

Evans admitted she was “still shocked and upset” over what happened and that Maryssa, Eason’s 11-year-old daughter with ex-wife Whitney Johnson, who was at the star’s home at the time of the incident, “immediately went to her room and didn’t come out all night until the next day.”

“David and I are not on talking terms,” the 16 and Pregnant alum added. “I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

