A difficult situation. Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans still has not made a decision regarding her relationship with husband David Eason, days after he shot and killed her dog.

Evans, 27, took to social media to call out people who are speculating about the situation, and admitted that she is not sure what the future holds. “I AM NOT AFRAID TO DEATH OF ANYONE OR ANYTHING RIGHT NOW… IM HEARTBROKEN,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 3. “STOP WRITING LIES ABOUT ME. YES MARRIAGE IS UP IN THE AIR AT THIS POINT.”

The Read Between the Lines author also reiterated that she has been living “away from home” for the past few days because she is “still hurt and upset” by the 30-year-old pipe welder’s actions.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, April 30, that Eason shot and killed Evans’ French bulldog Nugget after the pup “snapped at” their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, inside their North Carolina home. The MTV star’s son Kaiser, 4, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, was also in the house. Her eldest son, Jace, 9, was away on a cruise with his grandmother Barbara Evans.

Eason confessed to the killing the following day. “I dont put up with that s–t at all,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

The JE Cosmetics founder later told Us that she is considering divorcing Eason, whom she married in September 2017, “but nothing is finalized” yet. She noted, “At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids.”

If you are aware that an animal is in imminent danger, please call your local police department or PETA at 757-622-7382.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!