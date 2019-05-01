Jenelle Evans is mourning the loss of her dog Nugget after her husband, David Eason, confessed to killing it in a fit of rage.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, May 1, alongside a throwback selfie with Nugget.

“You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons,” she continued. “Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, April 30, that Eason, 30, shot and killed the French bulldog after it “snapped at [the couple’s 2-year-old daughter] Ensley.” Evans then fled the North Carolina home she shares with her husband of nearly two years before briefly returning to pack a bag.

“She doesn’t feel safe with David,” the source told Us. “She is scared and terrified.”

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department told Radar Online earlier on Tuesday that an unidentified male called 911 and reported that Eason had “killed” the dog, prompting authorities to respond to “The Land” (the couple’s nickname for their property) to investigate the situation.

Evans was with her 4-year-old son, Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, at the time of the incident. Her 9-year-old son, Jace, whose father is Andrew Lewis, was with her mom, Barbara Evans.

Eason, who was fired by MTV in February 2018 over his homophobic tweets, took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a disturbing message about killing Nugget.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s–t at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather [sic] or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

