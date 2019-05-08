Oh, how the years go by. Jenelle Evans documented her life on MTV for nearly a decade before the cameras turned off.

A then-17-year-old-girl, Jenelle welcomed her eldest son, Jace, with her then-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, in August 2009. Her episode of 16 and Pregnant, which served as the season 2 premiere, aired on February 16, 2010.

While she originally signed on for one episode, Jenelle joined fellow 16 and Pregnant season 2 stars Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowryand Leah Messer for a Teen Mom spinoff titled Teen Mom 2. Over the course of nine seasons, viewers saw Jenelle welcome two more children, fight custody battles with her ex Nathan Griffith and mother, Barbara Evans, and meet and marry her husband, David Eason.

Things took a turn in February 2018 after David made headlines for posting homophobic tweets. As a result, MTV fired Jenelle’s husband. While she continued filming without him, it was only a matter of time before the network cut ties with Jenelle too.

In April 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that David shot and killed Jenelle’s dog after the animal allegedly bit their daughter.

“He just took [the dog] and shot her in the woods … about two acres away from the house,” Jenelle told Us at the time. “At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids. [Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

Days later, Us broke the news that Jenelle was no longer a part of Teen Mom 2. She reacted to the news in a statement in May 2019.

“At this time Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward, she very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV has given her and her family for the last 10 years!” the statement read. “It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn’t the end for Jenelle Evans or her family.”

