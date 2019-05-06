A worried father. Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith called 911 after he heard that the Teen Mom 2 star’s husband, David Eason, shot and killed her dog Nugget.

Griffith, 31, who shares 4-year-old son Kaiser with the reality TV personality, 27, dialed the help line shortly after the incident took place on Tuesday, April 30. “I guess there was a dispute with my ex-fiancée and her husband and he shot a dog. And there’s been multiple 911 calls of abuse,” the Marines veteran said in a 911 call obtained by TMZ. “And I’m just trying to figure out where my son’s at and what I should do in this situation right now. I’m just so confused right now. … I just want to make sure my son is safe.”

The former underwear model told the 911 operator that he has not “had contact with [Evans] in almost a year,” and did not know what to do in the wake of the “traumatic” event. “I just tried to text her. Obviously, she changed her phone number,” he continued. “I see my son every other weekend, but I have no communication with the mom and I just want to make sure my son is safe right now.”

Griffith reiterated his concerns in a recent interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “The day the story broke, I was frantic,” he said. “I tried to reach out to Jenelle, but she wouldn’t respond. I called everyone I could think of — the MTV producers, CPS and the police to do a welfare check on my son.”

He also tried to contact Eason, 30, directly. Griffith recalled, “I said, ‘I’m not trying to argue, but we need to talk. What is going on? Is there another story I’m not hearing what is going on?’”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday that the pipe welder shot and killed the reality star’s French bulldog, Nugget, after the pooch “snapped at” their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, causing Evans to flee the house. While her eldest son, Jace, 9, was on a cruise with his grandmother Barbara Evans at the time, Kaiser was in her care when the violence took pace.

The following day, Eason admitted to killing Nugget. The 16 and Pregnant alum later told Us that she is considering divorcing her husband over his actions, “but nothing is finalized.” She noted, “At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids.”

While Evans said she was “heartbroken” over her pup’s passing, life must go on. The MTV star took her younger son to the dentist on Monday, May 6, and shared a happy update about his dental health. “Pearly whites, no cavities,” she captioned an Instagram picture. “He’s the only child of mine that loves the dentist #CheckUp.”

The Read Between the Lines author met Griffith on Tinder in June 2013 and got pregnant with Kaiser months later. They got engaged in January 2015, but briefly split that April after he was arrested for domestic violence. Evans told Us exclusively in June 2015 that the pair were back together, but the reunion did not last long and they called it quits for good that August.

Evans started dating Eason one month later and welcomed Ensley in January 2017. The couple tied the knot the following September.

