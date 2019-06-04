A heated exchange. Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans, went head to head over the former Teen Mom 2 star’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, outside of a North Carolina courthouse on Tuesday, June 4.

“I do feel like my relationship with my mom is destroyed at this point,” Jenelle told Us Weekly exclusively after her Tuesday hearing. “This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter. She fights so hard for my sister and my brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me.”

In the video obtained by TMZ, the 27-year-old argued with Barbara as she held onto the daughter she shares with husband David Eason.

“I’m right outside the courthouse, giving my daughter a hug,” Jenelle said to her mom outside of court on Tuesday. “If you have a problem with it, then go get an officer because obviously she’s not scared. I’m hugging her.”

Barbara then fired back that the toddler will “go hungry” because she only has half an hour to get her lunch.

“It’s only for the cameras,” Barbara added as the mother-daughter duo walked to the car.

Jenelle and Eason, 30, returned to court on Tuesday to continue to fight for their kids after they were removed from the controversial couple’s home last month. A judge ruled on May 28 that Barbara would be granted temporary custody of Ensley after Eason admitted that he shot and killed Jenelle’s French bulldog. Barbara has also had custody of her daughter’s eldest son, Jace, now 9, for the majority of his life.

Jenelle is also the mother of 4-year-old Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. After initially staying with his paternal grandmother, Doris, the young boy was placed in his father’s temporary custody. Eason’s 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa, is also no longer in the twosome’s care.

Scroll through for updates from Jenelle on her custody case: