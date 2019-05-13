Jenelle Evans couldn’t celebrate Mother’s Day with her full brood this year: The Teen Mom 2 alum’s son Kaiser was picked up by child protective services on Friday, May 10, nearly two weeks after Evans’ husband, David Eason, shot and killed her dog Nugget.

Now Evans, 27, is opening up about the upheaval in her family life. “I’ve been fighting to get my son back,” Evans exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Nathan Griffith, Evans’ ex-fiancé and Kaiser’s father, called the authorities on April 30, amid reports of Nugget’s death. “I guess there was a dispute with my ex-fiancée and her husband and he shot a dog. And there’s been multiple 911 calls of abuse,” Griffith, 31, told police. “And I’m just trying to figure out where my son’s at and what I should do in this situation right now. I’m just so confused right now. … I just want to make sure my son is safe.”

Eason, 30, admitted to killing Nugget in an Instagram post the following day, claiming that the dog bit Ensley, his and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter. “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote at the time. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s–t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Nearly a week later, MTV cut ties with Evans. “We have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” an MTV spokesperson exclusively told Us Weekly.

