Still fighting. Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, returned to court on Tuesday, June 4, in hopes of regaining custody of her three children. Radar Online was first to obtain pictures of their appearance.

The reality star, 27, and the pipe welder, 30, remained stoic as they entered North Carolina’s Columbus County Courthouse. Evans wore a black pantsuit with a gray top, brown boots and glasses, while Eason was dressed in khakis, a brown blazer and a plaid shirt.

The JE Cosmetics founder’s three children were removed from her home after Eason shot and killed her dog, Nugget, in April because the animal allegedly snapped at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. While the toddler initially went to stay with Eason’s mother, a judge ruled on May 28 that Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, would be granted temporary custody of the little girl. Barbara has also had custody of the MTV personality’s eldest son, Jace, 9, for most of his life.

Kaiser, 4, whom Jenelle shares with ex Nathan Griffith, was originally staying with his paternal grandmother, Doris. However, Griffith, 31, was granted temporary custody after the May 28 hearing. Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa, 11, was also not returned to her dad’s custody.

A source told Us Weekly that Eason abruptly left a supervised visit with the kids on Thursday, May 30. The insider revealed, “Maryssa didn’t want to see her father and David stormed out of the meeting center.”

According to Radar Online, the 16 & Pregnant alum was “sobbing” in court last month when the judge told her that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care,” and subsequently revoked her rights.

Barbara later told E! News that she “would like for Jenelle to get [the kids] back eventually, but certain things have to happen first.” The following day, Jenelle mused that she “will do anything necessary to get them back.” She added, “I love my kids so much.”

Keep scrolling for pictures of the pair’s latest court appearance: