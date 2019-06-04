There’s another mom on the block! The news that Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline is joining the Teen Mom 2 cast following Jenelle Evans’ exit from the show became official during the Monday, June 3, Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that Jade, 22, would be joining the cast; fans met Jade for the first time on Young and Pregnant, as she welcomed daughter Kloie Kenna Austin at 19 with ex-boyfriend Sean Austin. Now, her story will be continued on Teen Mom 2.

At the end of the reunion, Jade sat down with Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra to record a podcast with Kailyn Lowry and her “Coffee Convos” cohost Lindsie Chrisley; on the podcast, Kailyn shared the news that Jade would be joining the show.

According to Jade, she first found out about her new gig when MTV producer Kristen Schylinski came to see her while she was on a break at school and invited her to join the show.

Jade said, at first, she was taken aback, since the show had been on for so long with the same cast. She didn’t want to “step on people’s toes,” but Kristen assured her that she was wanted.

She also opened up about her parents, who both suffer from addiction and teared up when she mentioned her birth father, who ended his life when she was 6 months old; it seems all of this will be featured in the upcoming season.

“I feel like my real dad never loved me enough to stay, and now I feel like I have a second chance at a father, and he never loved me enough to stay clean,” Jade said. “My mom isn’t even the strong, beautiful woman that raised me. It’s, like, I look at this hollow shell, a monster that the drugs created.”

In the end, Jade is thankful she went through the tragedy she did.

“If I didn’t go through all of this s–t growing up, all of this pain and misery as a child and hurting over addiction and all this stuff I went through, it wouldn’t have made me who I am today, so I could come out like the strong person I am,” she said.

Kailyn Lowry Gets Real About Javi Marroquin

When Kailyn and Leah Messer took the stage to answer fan questions, one fan asked if they were worried that someone might date them because of their Teen Mom fame. Kail said it already happened to her with Javi Marroquin — after he couldn’t get on an episode of True Life about getting back together with an ex.

“Javi definitely did,” Kail said. “Because he got picked for a different show on MTV before he met me, and the girl said, ‘No,’ so it’s like, so convenient that he’s running into me at my job at the mall.”

She didn’t elaborate further than that, and unfortunately, Javi wasn’t there to defend himself.

Jenelle’s Ex Comes Forward

Earlier this season, Jenelle’s ex Andrew Lewis approached her and mom Barbara Evans, asking if he could see Jace, but both were unsure whether that was a good idea. Andrew appeared on the reunion to open up about how he’s changed his life and talked about graduating from the University of Southern California and feeding the homeless in LA and in New York; however, Dr. Drew nor Barbara were buying it.

“The thing is, I have to see consistency,” Barbara said. “Consistency of him calling me on, maybe, a weekly basis or every two weeks. Do you know what grade he’s in? Do you know Jace takes Latin in school? … I just don’t understand why we all can’t just get along.”

