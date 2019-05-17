MTV is making a shift! Following the news that Jenelle Evans will no longer be part of Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline has joined the series, Us Weekly can confirm.

Cline, 22, first appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, a spinoff of the original series in. When she was 19, she welcomed daughter Kloie Kenna Austin with her ex-boyfriend, Sean Austin. She and Sean are no longer together, but have a coparenting relationship.

On May 7, Us Weekly broke the news that Evans, 27, would not be returning to the reality series. “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans told Us that she “was a little bit shocked” but still saw it coming. “I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV. … This is a new chapter for me and my family. I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

This isn’t the first time Teen Mom has brought in a new cast member. Bristol Palin joined Teen Mom OG for season 7, but decided to leave after just one season. Cheyenne Floyd, who had previously appeared on Are You the One? and The Challenge, also joined Teen Mom OG for season 7 and is still part of the cast. Additionally, when Teen Mom 3 was canceled after one season, cast member Briana DeJesus moved over to Teen Mom 2 in season 8.

The Ashley was the first to report the replacement news. Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for comment.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

