Jenelle Evans has opened up about her abrupt exit from Teen Mom 2. The reality star was fired from the MTV reality show days after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog nearly one week prior. “I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” Evans told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, May 8. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

Us Weekly broke the news of the 27-year-old’s exit on Tuesday, May 7. “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Eason, 30, confirmed killing the dog in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 1, claiming that the French bulldog bit the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge whether or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans and Eason have been married since 2017. The reality star has two other children, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and ex-husband Nathan Griffith, respectively.

