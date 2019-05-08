That was fast! Jenelle Evans and David Eason have nearly secured roles on a new TV series after MTV cut ties with the controversial couple.

Us Weekly can confirm that the twosome are “in talks” to appear on the upcoming season of WeTV’s Marriage Boot Camp. The new gig comes one day after Evans, 27, was fired from Teen Mom 2. Us broke the news on Tuesday, May 6, that the network was no longer filming Evans after Eason shot and killed her dog. The 30-year-old was previously fired from the show after he posted homophobic tweets.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson exclusively told Us in a statement on Tuesday. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

A source previously told Us that the mother-of-three was “shocked” and “really upset” about MTV’s decision to let her go. The source also noted at time that Evans already had “offers to do other shows.”

A second insider told Us that Evans has wanted to film Marriage Boot Camp “for a while,” but MTV “wouldn’t let her do it while she was under contract with them.”

“It was very frustrating to her because she saw Amber Portwood and other Teen Moms do things with other networks, outside of her MTV contract,” the second insider explained. “Jenelle and David are interested in doing this – she’s not planning to leave him.”

Evans and Eason, who tied the knot in September 2017, share 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Shortly after their first wedding anniversary, the Read Between the Lines author accused Eason of assault in a disturbing 911 call. She later called the incident a “drunk misunderstanding.”

Last month, Eason confessed that he killed his wife’s French bulldog, Nugget, after alleging that the animal bit their daughter. Evans told Us exclusively at the time that she was considering divorce amid the “rough situation.”

“I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she said at the time. “I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

