Keeping it in the MTV family! Jade Cline is set to replace Jenelle Evans for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Us Weekly confirmed the casting news earlier this month after the network cut ties with Jenelle. Now, a source tells Us that Jade’s new gig will be announced during the third and final part of Teen Mom 2 season 9 reunion on Monday, June 3.

Jenelle, for her part, was fired from the hit series after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed her French bulldog.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson told Us in a statement on May 7. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

In the aftermath of the dog incident, CPS launched an investigation into Jenelle and David. As a result, the controversial couple were ordered to court over the custody of her children. After several hearings, a judge ruled for the pair, who wed in 2017, to lose temporary custody of her kids.

According to Radar Online, the judge told Jenelle, who was “sobbing in court,” that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care.” The twosome’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley was placed in the custody of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara. The grandmother has already had custody of Jenelle’s eldest son, Jace, 9, for the majority of his life.

Jenelle’s 4-year-old son Kaiser is with his father, Nathan Griffith.

“At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court,” the former MTV star’s manager said in a statement to Us at the time. “We have no comment at this time and we appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

Jade, meanwhile, is also no stranger to the drama. Scroll through for five things to know about the new MTV star: