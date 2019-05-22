The case continues. Jenelle Evans and David Eason are back in court to fight for her kids amid Child Protective Services’ investigation.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, 27, arrived at the North Carolina courthouse with her 30-year-old husband on Wednesday, May 22. TMZ reports that Evans reunited with her sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley at the hearing. This is the only time that the reality TV star has been able to see her children since CPS stepped in earlier this month.

The investigation into the pair’s home began after Eason admitted he shot and killed his wife’s French bulldog, Nugget. In the aftermath of the dog incident, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 and Kaiser was picked up by his paternal grandmother, Doris, from school on May 10 upon the suggestion of CPS. Ensley — along with Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship — has been staying with Eason’s mother, a source previously told Us Weekly. Jace, meanwhile, lives with Evan’s mother, Barbara. While Evans’ eldest son often visited his mother in the past, his grandmother put an end to the visits amid the investigation.

Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, was also in court on Wednesday, arguing that Eason has mistreated the son he shares with Evans, according to TMZ. The former marine previously sued his ex-fiancée for full custody during the summer of 2018 after alleging Eason was abusive. Griffith shared a photo of his girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt, with Kaiser on Sunday, May 21.

“About the cutest thing EVER!!! I love @a_lynn423 and how she treats Kaiser so good,” the 31-year-old wrote alongside the clip via Twitter. “He loves his Ashley. #smile #teamGriffith.”

Evans, for her part, told Us earlier this month that she and Griffith had been “getting along” prior to the dog drama.

“Nathan [has] supervised visits and only supervised by Doris,” Evans said on May 13. “Me and Nathan have been in contact during all of this. He doesn’t want Kaiser taken from me. … I’ve been fighting to get my son back, as they went behind my back and removed him without my consent.”

