Jenelle Evans’ Rep Confirms David Eason Brought a Gun to Court

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, did indeed have a gun with him when he went to the North Carolina courthouse with his wife, the former Teen Mom 2 star’s rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

Evans, 27, and Eason, 30, went to court on Thursday, May 16, to attempt to regain custody of her kids amid child protective services’ investigation. After a photo surfaced of a weapon on the front dashboard of Eason’s car in the parking lot of the Whiteville, North Carolina, courthouse, Evans’ rep told Us in a statement that Eason’s gun had to be in “plain sight” because of a North Carolina law.

“In the state of North Carolina, if you aren’t a felon you can have a gun with no permit,” the statement reads. “The gun has to be in ‘plain sight’ if you do not have a concealed carry permit. This is so when the cops pull you over or you’re out in public you cannot even have your shirt over the holster or you will be charged with a felony.”

Eason has come under fire several times in recent years for sharing photos of his gun and bullets on social media. Last month, he admitted that he shot and killed Evans’ French bulldog, Nugget, after the animal allegedly snapped at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. Evans, for her part, once pulled out a gun during a road rage incident, which aired on Teen Mom 2 in July 2018.

In the aftermath of the dog drama, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 after nearly a decade on the network and CPS launched an investigation into their home. While the duo tried to get her children back on Thursday, they left unsuccessful.

A source previously told Us that Ensley and Eason’s daughter from a previously relationship, Maryssa, are staying with Eason’s mother. Evans’ 4-year-old son Kaiser, for his part, is in the care of his paternal grandmother, Doris, upon the suggestion of CPS. (Evans shares Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.)

“Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother with no notice or call to me,” Evans previously told Us. “CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent.”

The reality TV personality’s eldest son, Jace, meanwhile, lives with Evans’ mother, Barbara. While the 9-year-old often visited and stayed with his mother, Barbara has put a stop to the visits. “My mom is keeping Jace from me, nobody else,” Evans told Us on May 13.

During the same interview, Evans vowed to fight for her kids.

“My legal team has been on this since it [occurred],” she said. “I’ve been fighting to get [Kaiser] back, as they went behind my back and removed him without my consent.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!