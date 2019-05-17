Standing together. Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason showed a united front following their court appearance to attempt to regain custody of her kids.

The 16 and Pregnant alum, 27, and her spouse, 31, were spotted holding hands after the hearing in Whiteville, North Carolina.

Evans was dressed in a pair of dark slacks and a white top with brown boots, while Eason donned a brown suit jacket over a pair of gray trousers.

Us Weekly confirmed that the couple’s request to bring her kids immediately home was denied, with Child Protective Services removing her children following the hearing. Her three children are Jace, 9, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, Kaiser, 4, who she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, 2, who she shares with Eason.

The former Teen Mom 2 star confirmed to Us that Kaiser had been taken by CPS from school on Friday, May 10.

“Kaiser was taken away Friday without my consent, before Mother’s Day, and I have been in touch with my lawyer pertaining this matter,” she told Us.

As for Jace, she said that he was being held by her mother, Barbara Evans. “My mom is keeping Jace from me, nobody else,” she shared.

Evans’ youngest child, Ensley, is staying with Eason’s mother, as is his daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.

The children’s removal from Evans and Eason’s home comes on the heels of a call Griffith, 31, placed to authorities on April 30 after Eason shot and killed his wife’s French bulldog, Nugget, for allegedly snapping at Ensley.

The couple’s relationship was strained after Nugget’s death. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized,” Evans told Us on May 1. “I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

Evans later confessed that she has been on speaking terms with her husband since he reached out about her firing from the MTV hit on May 6. “David has been here for me since the news broke, he told me to not worry about it and to stay positive,” she told Us exclusively on May 8, adding, “I’m working to fix my marriage as well and moving forward.”

Eason made a now-deleted statement about the incident via his Instagram account. “I dont [sic] give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s–t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes [sic] mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”