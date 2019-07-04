Saying her piece. Jenelle Evans spoke exclusively to Us Weekly after learning that she regained custody of her children.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids,” she tells Us. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

A source confirmed to Us on Wednesday, July 3, that the court decided to reinstate Evans’ custody after she lost her kids in May when her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family dog. The Teen Mom 2 alum, 27, is the mother of son Jace, 9, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser, 5, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley, 2, with Eason. The pipe welder also has a daughter named Maryssa, 11, from a previous relationship who lived with the couple.

Ensley went to stay with the reality star’s mother, Barbara Evans, who already had custody of Jace. Kaiser, for his part, was placed with Griffith, while Maryssa stayed with family members.

The TV personality tweeted after Wednesday’s ruling that she was “crying in tears of joy.” Additionally, Jenelle smiled and said she was “very happy” in a video obtained by Radar Online as she left the courthouse.

The Read Between the Lines author previously touted her resilience amid the legal battle. “I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” she told the Hollywood Gossip in May.

She and Eason relied on each other as they fought for their kids, despite the backlash. “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united,” she said at the time. “I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me”

Us exclusively revealed in May that MTV cut ties with Jenelle, who married Eason in September 2017, following the dog incident.

