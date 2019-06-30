Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, celebrated her son Kaiser’s 5th birthday along with her other two kids amid their custody battle.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, 27, posted several pics on Instagram from the family celebration on Saturday, June 29.

In the photos, Evans can be seen holding Kaiser and smiling alongside her youngest child, Ensley, 2, who she shares with Eason. She also posted a photo of Eason, 31, with the pair as Kaiser blew out the candles on his Scooby-Doo cake and shared a photo of the children with their half sibling, Jace, 9, Evan’s eldest son who lives with her mom, Barbara Evans.

“Can’t believe you are 5 already!” Jenelle captioned the pics. “You might be getting older but you’re still my baby.” She added the hashtags #MommasBoy and #HappyBirthday.

Evans’ estranged mother also posted pics from the party, sharing a photo of Eason with Kaiser’s dad, Nathan Griffith, as they worked together to set up for the celebration. “Omg Nathan on left David on right today at Kaiser’s Birthday Party,” she captioned the pic along with a thumbs-up emoji. “Finally all getting along.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Jenelle and her husband temporarily lost custody of Kaiser, Ensley and Eason’s daughter Maryssa, 11, after he shot and killed the family’s French bulldog, Nugget. Eason defended himself by claiming that the pup had nipped at Ensley, but a judge granted temporary custody of Ensley to Barbara with Kaiser being placed with his father, while Maryssa went to stay with family members. The judge told Jenelle that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care.”

Jenelle, who was fired by MTV after the shooting incident, went to court again with Eason earlier this week in an effort to regain custody of the kids. Hours later she posted a throwback video of Ensley with the caption “Come home.”

Scroll down to see pics from the family get-together.