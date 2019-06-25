Back at it. Jenelle Evans and David Eason returned to court on Tuesday, June 25, in hopes to regain custody of their children after they were removed from their home following an incident in which the pipe welder shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, 27, wore khaki pants, a striped button-up shirt and brown ankle boots for the hearing while Eason dressed up in a gray suit and tie. The couple looked somber as they entered the Columbus County Court with the reality star holding a stack of folders and Eason clutching a water bottle.

Evans and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, as well as the former MTV personality’s sons, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, were removed from their North Carolina home in May after the dog scandal made headlines. Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, was granted temporary custody of Ensley and Jace, while Kaiser is currently in the care of his dad, Nathan Griffith. Eason’s daughter Maryssa, 11, from a previous relationship, was also taken away from the home.

A judge previously told the parents they “failed to protect the children while they were in her care.”

The last time the twosome appeared in court, Jenelle and her mom engaged in a heated exchange of words while the reality star held onto her daughter. In video obtained by TMZ, Barbara worried that the toddler wouldn’t have time to eat during the break while the child rested on Jenelle’s hip.

The Teen Mom OG alum opened up about the disagreement shortly after video surfaced. “I do feel like my relationship with my mom is destroyed at this point,” she told Us at the time. “This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter. She fights so hard for my sister and my brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me.”

