Taking time out to celebrate. Jenelle Evans and David Eason had a southern feast in honor of the latter’s 31st birthday.

The former Teen Mom OG star, 27, took to her Instagram Stories to show off a tantalizing spread of what appeared to be jambalaya with shrimp, crawfish, corn and potatoes.

The couple also spent the day in the company of some wildlife on their North Carolina farm. The Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom author shared an Instagram Story video of some birds on their property on Sunday, June 23. “Chickens everywhere,” she wrote.

“Yesterday was Davids bday,” she wrote on Monday, June 24.

Their celebration comes amid an ongoing battle for the duo to regain custody of Evans’ three children, Jace, 9, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, Kaiser, 4, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and Ensley, 2, whom she shares with Eason.

Concern for the children was raised by Griffith, 31, who placed a call to authorities after Eason shot and killed his wife’s beloved French bulldog, Nugget, in April for snapping at Ensley.

The TV personality commented on the controversy at the time with a now-deleted Instagram post: “I dont [sic] give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes [sic] mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Kaiser was picked up by child protective services from school on May 10. Jace, meanwhile, went to stay with his grandmother, Barbara Evans. “My mom is keeping Jace from me, nobody else,” Evans exclusively told Us Weekly days later. Ensley was also taken to stay with Eason’s mother in May, though Barbara has since been granted temporary custody of the little girl.

Though Evans and Eason went to court that same month to get her children back, Radar Online reported that a judge did not rule in their favor, forcing the pair to leave without the kids.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, who was fired by the network following Nugget’s death, gave a statement to The Hollywood Gossip on her legal woes. “I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” she said on May 29. “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”

Evans has been posting nostalgic posts about her brood since: On June 16, she shared a snap of an empty backyard, writing, “It’s too quiet here.”

Two days later, she posted a gallery of photos of Eason with his daughter, writing, “#MemoriesNeverFade.”

