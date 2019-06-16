Feeling lonely. Jenelle Evans posted a somber message on Instagram on Sunday, June 16, amid her and her husband David Eason’s custody battle.

“It’s too quiet here,” the former Teen Mom OG star, 27, captioned a video of the couple’s backyard and pool with no one in sight on Father’s Day. The post comes nearly three weeks since Evans lost custody of her three children after Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

As previously reported, Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, was granted temporary custody of the MTV alum and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, in May after the pipe welder admitted to shooting the French bulldog. Jenelle’s 9-year-old son, Jace, is also being cared for by Barbara, whom he has lived with most of his life.

As for Jenelle’s other son, Kaiser, 4, he has since been placed in the care of his father, Nathan Griffith. Eason’s 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa, was also removed from their home after the dog debacle.

Jenelle and Barbara engaged in a heated exchange of words outside a North Carolina courthouse earlier this month when the reality star and Eason headed back to court for another custody hearing.

“I do feel like my relationship with my mom is destroyed at this point,” Jenelle told Us Weekly after video surfaced of her holding Ensley while she fought with her mother. “This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter. She fights so hard for my sister and my brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me.”

In the clip obtained by TMZ, Jenelle coddled her toddler as Barbara quipped that Ensley was going to “go hungry” because they only had a half-hour for a lunch break. “I’m right outside the courthouse, giving my daughter a hug,” Jenelle explained to her mom in the video. “If you have a problem with it, then go get an officer because obviously she’s not scared. I’m hugging her.”

Jenelle was let go by MTV after she and her husband made headlines following the dog scandal.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!