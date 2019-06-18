Reminiscing on the good times? Teen Mom OG alum Jenelle Evans posted pictures to Instagram on Tuesday, June 19, of her husband, David Eason, hugging their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, amid the couple’s custody battle.

“#MemoriesNeverFade,” the reality star, 27, captioned a series of photos that show the pipe welder embracing the tot. After some followers took the comments section of Evans post to slam her about her parenting, the former MTV personality disabled the ability for people to share their thoughts.

Two days prior to her photos, Evans snapped an Instagram Story of her empty backyard on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, writing, “It’s too quiet here.”

Evans’ posts come weeks after she lost custody of Ensley and her other two children following an incident in which Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, after the canine allegedly snapped at the toddler’s face.

Late last month, Evans mother, Barbara Evans was granted temporary custody of Ensley. Jenelle’s 9-year-old son, Jace — who has lived with his grandma for most of his life — is also being cared for by Barbara. The Teen Mom alum’s middle son, 4-year-old Kaiser, is in temporary custody of his father, Jenelle’s ex Nathan Griffith.

Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa, 11, was also removed from their North Carolina home after the dog’s death.

Earlier this month, Jenelle and Barbara were spotted in a heated debate outside a courthouse where Jenelle and Eason were attending another court hearing.

“I do feel like my relationship with my mom is destroyed at this point,” Jenelle explained to Us Weekly after video of her holding Ensley while exchanging heated words with her mother surfaced. “This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter. She fights so hard for my sister and my brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me.”

MTV has since cut ties with Evans amid her legal trouble, and she will no longer appear on the reality show.

