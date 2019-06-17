Jenelle Evans‘ ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith admitted he got emotional over a touching Father’s Day post featuring their son, Kaiser, on Sunday, June 16.

The personal trainer’s girlfriend, Ashley Lenhardt shared a loving tribute to Griffith, sharing four photos that showed him flexing his bicep in the pool with his 4-year-old son as well with as the couple’s dogs and a girl believed to be her daughter.

“Happy Father’s Day to this special man,” the counselor captioned the pics on Twitter. “Thank you for being such an amazing daddy to the kids & our fur babies!!! We love you.”

Happy Father’s Day to this special man. Thank you for being such an amazing daddy to the kids & our fur babies!!! We love you 😍 💕 @GroundLevelUp pic.twitter.com/FHJ7pG0ZdG — α.ℓყɳɳ ♥ (@a_lynn423) June 16, 2019

“You take such amazing pictures! That post made me cry,” Griffith, 31, who has temporary custody of Kaiser, responded. “I was looking at our pictures and I was surprised how much you catch me off guard. I know it annoys me when you take so many pictures but looking at them always make me so happy you do. Thank you for being you. I love you Ash.”

“I love you baby,” Lanhardt, 31, replied. “I love capturing all of our memories. As the kids grow older it’s nice to look back and remember. Can’t believe how big they both are getting and both have such a strong relationship with god. It’s beautiful I love you baby.”

The happy family post and comments came on the same day that Griffith’s ex lamented that her home was empty on Father’s Day. Her kids, including Ensley, her 2-year-old daughter with husband David Eason, Kaiser and Eason’s daughter, Maryssa, 11, were removed from the couple’s custody last month after the pipefitter admitted to shooting the family’s French bulldog, Nugget.

“It’s too quiet here,” the former Teen Mom 2 star, 27, captioned a photo on Instagram on Sunday that showed the backyard and pool at her North Carolina home empty, with no one in sight.

As previously reported, Evans and her husband, 30, have been fighting to regain custody of Ensley, Kaiser and Maryssa.

The MTV star’s mom, Barbara Evans, has temporary custody of Ensley, while Evans’ eldest son, Jace, 9, has lived Barbara for most of his life.

Barbara and Jenelle had a heated exchange outside a North Carolina courthouse earlier this month as Jenelle held her toddler daughter amid the ongoing custody battle.

“I do feel like my relationship with my mom is destroyed at this point,” Jenelle told Us Weekly exclusively on June 4 after the altercation, adding, “We are going to fight for all children to come home eventually.”

