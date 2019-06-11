Police Called to Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Home 25 Times in 1 Year

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office must be well acquainted with Jenelle Evans and David Eason by this point. A 911 call log obtained by RadarOnline reveals the cops were called to the couple’s North Carolina home 25 times in the last year.

In one of the calls, Nathan Griffith, father of Evans’ son Kaiser, said that the 4-year-old had “marks all over him” and “bruising” and claimed that Kaiser said Eason, 30, “hit him with a stick.”

Griffith, 31, refused to give Kaiser back to the former MTV star at the time, which prompted her to call 911. “The grandparent and my ex are trying to keep my son,” she told a 911 operator. “I have primary custody and he has every other weekend. They were supposed to meet me at 5pm at the gas station and now they’re trying to say, ‘Oh, since he has a bruise on him, we’re going to keep him and not give him back to you.’”

In one of the more dramatic calls, Evans, 27, called 911 in October 2018 to report an alleged assault by Eason. “My husband, he just assaulted me,” she said. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard. I think I heard my collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

That December, a fan called 911 to tell the cops that Eason seemed to be threatening government officials. “A live video came up by David Eason,” the caller said, per Radar. “He’s showing a government vehicle on his property. He’s saying he has a gun on his hip. People are offended by his gun videos. … He shoots a human target in the video. He can shoot anyone who comes on his property. … All the ammo and guns he has. I know there are children in their home. Anyone who talks about shooting government people. … There is something severely wrong. It terrified me.”

Radar reports that there were also calls for welfare checks and traffic calls, and just before Christmas, Evans called police to say that she was hiding in her attic while Eason was outside the house, trying to break down the front door.

Eason’s killing of Nugget, the family dog, this April sparked multiple 911 calls, including another call from Griffith. “There was a dispute with my ex-fiancée and her husband and he shot a dog,” he said in the call. “There’s been multiple 911 calls and abuse. I’m trying to figure out where my son is at and what I have to do in this situation. I’m so confused right now. … Get my motherf–king child out of that house.”

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in the ensuing outcry, and a judge temporarily ordered the couple’s children — including Evans and Eason’s daughter, Ensley, 2, and his daughter Maryssa, 11, from a previous relationship — removed from the house. The reality star has since vowed to do whatever she needs to do to get her kids back. “There’s a lot of progress made on our behalf and [we] have to wait until our next court date as of now,” she told Us Weekly on June 4.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!