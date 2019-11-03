



Eason, 31, seemingly shaded Evans, 27, in a series of Instagram Story posts on Sunday, November 3. He posted a screenshot of a TMZ article detailing Evans’ request for full custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

He then shared another screengrab of a TMZ story about a 2018 road rage incident involving the MTV star. “But this okay,” he wrote alongside the story, which describes how Evans allegedly followed another driver home and brandished a gun.

The father of two also posted a photo of a daddy-daughter date he shared with Ensley and Maryssa, his 12-year-old daughter from his previous marriage.

“We had so much fun last weekend! Maryssa wanted to get her ear cartilage pierced but I couldn’t find a place in town to do it under 14 years old. New pair of Van’s it is I guess 😁,” he captioned a picture of the girls playing in the mall.

Evans took to Instagram on Thursday, October 31, to share with her nearly 3 million followers that she had left Eason after two years of marriage.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life,” she wrote. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

She continued, “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know thats what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans is also the mother of 10-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, and 5-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason, meanwhile, coparents Maryssa with his ex-wife, Whitney Johnson.

The news of Evans and Eason’s separation comes six months after he admitted to shooting and killing their family’s dog Nugget after it snapped at Ensley.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote on Instagram in May. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s–t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that she and Eason were “not on talking terms” and she was considering ending their marriage. However, they reconciled soon after.

MTV cut ties with Evans days after Nugget’s death. The network had previously stopped filming with Eason in February 2018 after his homophobic tweets surfaced.

If you are aware that an animal is in imminent danger, please call your local police department or PETA at 757-622-7382.