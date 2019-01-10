Mending fences? Not so fast. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry wasn’t shocked when Jenelle Evans shared a video of herself burning Lowry’s Pothead Haircare products last month – something the mother of three sent her as a gift.

“I would say that was extending an olive branch. What she chose to do with it after I sent it was up to her. I wasn’t gonna be upset,” Lowry, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively on the “Watch With Us” podcast on Tuesday, January 8. “I actually said, too, I’m like, ‘She’s probably gonna use this for target practice or light it on fire.’ But at that point, it was her gift so I wasn’t really upset about it.”

Evans, 27, and Lowry were friends toward the beginning of Teen Mom 2. Heading into season 9, that’s not the case – and it probably won’t change anytime soon.

“Me and Jenelle were really close. I don’t think that it will ever get back to that but I don’t really think about her on a day-to-day basis,” Lowry said. “I’m not really worried about becoming friends with her again.”

While the A Letter of Love author tweeted on January 2 that she wouldn’t attend the reunion if Evans’ husband, David Eason, was there, she knows he’s not the only issue.

“I think there are two separate; they’re both problems alone and they’re also a problem together,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host explained. “I just don’t want to associate myself with either one of them, to be honest.”

Days after Lowry’s tweet, Evans opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the situation. “Why did you have to reply to that publicly and talk about us again?” she asked of Lowry’s tweet in an interview with Us on Friday, January 4. “I don’t like the person she is, and I think that’s why I can’t get over that and be her friend, because I know who she is, and she’s not who she portrays on Instagram, I would say … You can never really trust her, and it doesn’t seem like she keeps friends for too long anyway.”

Teen Mom 2 premieres on MTV Monday, January 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

Listen to Lowry’s full interview above and subscribe to the “Watch With Us” podcast for more exclusive interviews and TV news.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!