Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans have been through their fair share of drama – but it all came to a head in January when Jenelle and her mother, Barbara Evans, went on Instagram Live and made a joke about killing her. While filming a video with Brittany DeJesus, Barbara joked they should “all get lit, and we’ll go kill Kail.”

The comment almost immediately went viral and Kail, 27, quickly got word. “I heard Barb wants to kill me. … Are drunk words sober thoughts?” she tweeted at the time. The incident played out during the Monday, April 15, episode of Teen Mom 2 and was extremely intense.

During the episode, Jenelle and her mom went to Atlanta for a girls’ trip to destress. Even though David Eason wasn’t thrilled about Jenelle traveling without him, she needed a break from the real world and said that she was tired of hearing Kailyn talk about her on her podcast, so off they went.

After a day of shopping, Jenelle and Barbara broke out the wine and beer and went live on Instagram. She added Briana Dejesus’ sister to her stream, too. However, it all came crashing down when producer Kristen called Barbara while the stream was still going on.