



Time for a change. Jenelle Evans’ split from David Eason has been “a long time coming,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Things have been bad even when they looked good on the surface,” the source explains. “David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back. But once it was over he was right back to his old self.”

The 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 alum announced her split from Eason, 31, on Thursday, October 31. The pair, who wed in September 2017, share 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote on Thursday via Instagram. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans’ split announcement comes six months after Eason made headlines for killing her dog Nugget. In the aftermath of the incident, Evans was fired from the MTV series and child protective services launched an investigation into the twosome. As a result, the duo temporally lost custody of Ensley, Evans’ 5-year-old son, Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and Eason’s 12-year-old daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship. (Evans’ eldest son Jace, 10, lives with his maternal grandmother, Barbara, the majority of the time.)

Evans and Eason regained custody in July.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids,” the former MTV personality told Us exclusively at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Two months later, Evans told Us that the pair went to counseling.

“We overcame a lot of obstacles, and we’ve just been dealing with it the best we can,” the former MTV star told Us on September 11.

Eason added at the time that they were on their way to being “stronger than ever.”

“I mean, we’ve worked on our problems throughout the past few years,” he said. “It’s really gotten better. No matter what it looks like, it has gotten actually a lot better since the beginning. Just like any newlywed or fresh couple.”

Reporting by Brody Brown