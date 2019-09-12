



When Jenelle Evans and David Eason gave an update on the state of their marriage since their public legal drama, the couple revealed how they have continued to make their relationship work.

“We’re doing really good,” Evans, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Most Stylish New Yorkers party at the Cathédrale at Moxy East Village in New York City on Wednesday, September 11. “We went to a coparenting counseling … and we overcame a lot of obstacles, and we’ve just been dealing with it the best we can.”

Eason, meanwhile, said the pair’s relationship has only strengthened since the drama. “I think we’re getting stronger than ever, really,” the 31-year-old told Us.

“I mean, we’ve worked on our problems throughout the past few years,” he continued. “It’s really gotten better. No matter what it looks like, it has gotten actually a lot better since the beginning. Just like any newlywed or fresh couple.”

Evans and Eason said “I do” at their home in North Carolina in September 2017. They welcomed their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, in January of that year. The 16 and Pregnant alum is also the mother of two sons: 10-year-old Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, and 5-year-old Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith.

MTV fired Evans from Teen Mom 2 in May after the pipewelder shot their dog Nugget. He admitted to shooting the pup because it was nipping at Ensley’s face.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face … whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s–t at all,” he wrote via Instagram on May 1. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission.”

Though the incident caused Evans’ children to be temporarily pulled from the couple’s care, she got back custody on July 3.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids,” she told Us at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

On Wednesday, Eason revealed to Us that watching their legal woes play out in the public eye has been “somewhat” challenging because the masses “don’t understand us.”

“I think that a lot of people think David’s a really angry person, but I just think he’s human and I just think he gets angry just like any other person,” Evans said. “People don’t see the other side of him.”

Eason chimed in, adding: “I think people take anxiety for anger sometimes and they take your loud voice for anger. Or, if someone only shows your arguments, then they also think you have anger, when that’s the only thing that’s being showed.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

