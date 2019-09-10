



Reunited and it feels so good! Jenelle Evans shared why she loved having her and David Eason’s kids home for the summer after their custody battle.

“It’s been very great because it’s really keeping us humble,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, September 9, at her Jenelle Evans JE Cosmetics Launch. “[It’s] been having us focus on just staying at home, focusing on making them happy, making sure that’s a No. 1 priority.”

The former reality star added, “We want to make them happy. In the background, I have a big support team that’s out here working for me behind the scenes, and a lot of people don’t see that. I have to be a mom and live in North Carolina, but behind the scenes I am doing a lot.”

She and the pipe welder, 31, share daughter Ensley, 2, and Evans coparents son Kaiser, 5, with her ex Nathan Griffith. Eason welcomed daughter Maryssa, 11, in a previous relationship.

News broke in May that the couple had lost custody of their kids, but the little ones returned to their home in July. Evans told Us exclusively at the time: “I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids. Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Evans’ eldest son, Jace, 10, has been living with her mom, Barbara Evans, and the former MTV personality announced her determination to regain custody of him as well. “Jace will remain with my mom, normal schedule every other weekend visits and two-week visits on school breaks,” she told Daily Champion in July. The North Carolina native went on to say that she wants to build a stronger relationship with him and get full custody.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

