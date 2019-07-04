



“[The judge] didn’t find any evidence against us of neglect or abuse of any sort,” Evans told Champion Daily following the hearing. The children were removed from their home in May after Eason shot and killed the family’s French bulldog in the backyard. The couple also regained custody of Eason’s daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.

Evans explained that the judge heard testimonies from Ensley and Kaiser’s teachers, who described how the couple “were as parents for the past two years.”

“With everything that was presented as evidence, the judge found that CPS only had ‘hearsay.’ What CPS presented didn’t stand up to the definition of abuse or neglect,” Evans added. “When the judge said her decision it was so ‘matter-of-fact’ tone and blunt that I was in shock but bursted out into tears immediately!”

The former Teen Mom 2 star also shares son Jace, 9, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis; Jace was already under the care of her mother, Barbara Evans, “Jace will remain with my mom, normal schedule every other weekend visits and two-week visits on school breaks,” the former 16 & Pregnant star added. However, she noted that she’s focused on building a stronger relationship with Jace and is then “planning on getting full custody.”

Additionally, Jenelle and Eason are attending “parenting classes and substance assessments” in order to better themselves.

Following the custody hearing, she told Us Weekly she was “ecstatic” to have her family back. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent,” she said in a statement.

MTV cut ties with Evans following the dog incident, but Jenelle is just ready to focus on the positive. “I just want to be home with my kids and hear them arguing, hear ‘Mom, I want a snack,’ or hear ‘Goodnight, I love you,’” she told CD. “I missed it so much and so glad to have that back.”

