David Eason Called Jenelle Evans ‘Perfect’ 1 Day Before Split News





Still holding out hope? David Eason gushed about Jenelle Evans and their daughter, Ensley, the day before the Teen Mom 2 alum announced their split.

“The most perfect sight I’ve ever seen!” the 31-year-old captioned the photo of Evans, 27, and their 2-year-old daughter on Wednesday, October 30, via Instagram.

The following day, the former MTV star announced her decision to leave Eason via Instagram.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote on Thursday, October 31. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans and Eason, who tied the knot in September 2017, have had a rocky relationship since she accused him of attacking her at their North Carolina home in October 2018. While no charges were filed against the pipe welder, Evans was visibly emotional during the 911 call. She later called the incident a “drunk misunderstanding.”

Less than a year later, the twosome made headlines again when Eason admitted that he killed Evans’ dog Nugget.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission,” he wrote in May via Instagram. “Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Evans, who was fired from MTV after the incident, considered leaving Eason at the time.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the Read Between the Lines author told Us in May. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”