Jenelle Evans Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against David Eason





Evans, 27, filed for the order on Tuesday, November 4, according to E! News. In documents obtained by the site, the reality star accused her 31-year-old ex of physical and verbal abuse, logging 11 alleged incidents and claiming that his threats have “escalated.”

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she wrote, according to E!

On Tuesday, November 5, Eason claimed Evans “disappeared” with the former couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. “So since Jenelle has disappeared and I have no contact with her or Ensley, I have no option but to file a missing person’s report,” the pipe welder claimed on Facebook.

The same day, he called 911 to report a stolen dog, according to Radar Online. “I think someone stole my dog and I want to make a report,” he told the operator, according to audio obtained by the site. “I heard a car come down the road and stop. My driveway is really long, so I couldn’t really see, but I heard a car stop and I heard the dogs bark a couple of times. Then one dog came running back, and the other dog has been gone ever since. I didn’t see the car.”

Evans announced her split from Eason, whom she married in September 2017, on Thursday, October 31. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The former MTV star told Us in May that she was considering divorce after Eason admitted to shooting and killing her dog Nugget. In the wake of that incident, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 and temporarily lost custody of her two youngest children. (In addition to Ensley, she also has two sons from prior relationships: Jace, 10, who lives with her mom, Barbara Evans, and Kaiser, 5.)

On Thursday, a source told Us that “things have been bad” for the couple. “David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back [in July]. But once it was over he was right back to his old self.”