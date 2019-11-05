



and’s split is getting messy. The Teen Mom 2 alum’s estranged husband claimed she “disappeared” with their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“So since Jenelle has disappeared and I have no contact with her or Ensley,” the 31-year-old wrote on Tuesday, November 5, via Facebook. “I have no option but to file a missing person’s report.” (Us Weekly has yet confirm if Eason did indeed file a report.)

Less than a week ago, Evans, 27, announced her decision to leave Eason after two years of marriage.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” the former MTV star wrote on Thursday, October 31, via Instagram. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

News of their split comes six months after Eason killed Evans’ dog Nugget. In the aftermath of the incident, the Read Between the Lines author was fired from Teen Mom 2 and child protective services launched an investigation into the couple in May.

Two months later, Evans and Eason regained custody of Ensley, Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, and Eason’s daughter 12-year-old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship. (Evans’ eldest son, Jace, lives with his maternal grandmother, Barbara.)

An insider told Us Weekly on October 31 that their breakup has been “a long time coming.”

“Things have been bad even when they looked good on the surface,” the source explained. “David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back. But once it was over he was right back to his old self.”

The day before Eason claimed he was filing a report against Evans, he slammed his ex via Instagram.

“So glad Jenelle got smart!” one person commented on a throwback photo of Ensley and Maryssa on Sunday, November 3.

Eason fired back, “Nope, she’s still stupid.”

Earlier that day, the pipe welder threw shade at Evans by sharing a screenshot of a news story about the reality TV personality’s April 2018 road rage incident, in which she pulled a gun with Jace, 10, in the car.