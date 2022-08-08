While the jury is still out on whether blondes really do, in fact, have more fun, there are plenty of stars in Hollywood who have swapped their naturally dark ‘dos for sunshine- and platinum-inspired hair colors in hopes of finding out. And the results are to dye for (get it?)!

Kim Kardashian, for example, can’t get enough of the lightened hue. After first going blonde in 2013, the reality star turned it up a notch with ice blonde tresses for Paris Fashion Week in 2015. Though she returned to her signature brunette hue shortly after, Kardashian went blonde again in 2017 and most recently platinum in 2022 to channel Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala.

The Skims founder isn’t the only star to be intrigued by platinum. In 2016, Zoë Kravitz unveiled a bleached look, which she later converted into a platinum pixie in 2017.

Rihanna famously rocked a honey-hued pixie with a shaved side at the 2009 American Music Awards. Then, in 2012, after debuting red locks in 2010, the hitmaker went back to blonde for the 54th Annual Grammys, this time showing off the hue on longer locks that featured dark roots.

When Selena Gomez went blonde in 2017, she too debuted dark roots with her silvery bob. “This was the first major color change Selena’s ever done,” colorist Nikki Lee told Us Weekly that year. “It was important to us that her hair remained healthy and the tone was right for her skin … The vibe is ’90s chic and she named the color #NirvanaBlonde.”

Of course, we can’t talk about bombshell blondes and not mention Beyoncé. The Grammy winner has maintained the sunny look for the majority of her career, showcasing light and dark variations of her signature caramel mane through the years. Keeping the look up is no easy feat. Her hairstylist Rita Hazan told Us in 2017 “When I leave Beyoncé, I leave her homework, you know? Shampoo, gloss, conditioner.”

Keep scrolling to see our favorite celeb hair color transformations: