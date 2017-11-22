Selena Gomez showed off a drastic hair color when she hit the 2017 AMAs, swapping her signature brunette tresses for a brand new platinum blonde shade, and Stylish has the details from the team behind her color switch, Nikki Lee and Riawa Capri of Nine Zero One salon.

“Being that this was the first major color change Selena’s ever done, it was important to us that her hair remained healthy and the tone was right for her skin,” celebrity hair colorist and Nine Zero One co-owner Nikki Lee tells Us Weekly. “The vibe is 90’s chic and she named the color #NirvanaBlonde.”

Capri also dropped a few details on Instagram, warning folks that pulling off a transformation like this takes patience. “It took 9 hours, about 300 foils, and 8 bowls of bleach, all with 2 stylist working together simultaneously, (@nikkilee901 and myself),” Capri revealed in the caption. “It was a nice long patient process of baby fine slices, then going back and opening each foil and reapplying, but done in one sitting. Anything is possible in one day, it just takes time, no other clients ha, and patience to maintain the integrity of the hair.”

Lee also spilled a bit to Us about the care that will be involved to keep her light hue. “Now that Selena is blonde it’s so important to keep her hair moisturized, strong and healthy,” Lee tells Us. “For an added dose of moisture she swaps out her regular conditioner for Pantene’s Radiant Color Shine 3 Minute Miracle Daily Conditioner. This keeps her rooted creamy blonde healthy and Selena can rock this new fresh look just in time for the New Year!”

Platinum blonde definitely requires more of a time commitment to achieve and maintain, but Gomez’s results are gorgeous and giving us major #hairgoals!

