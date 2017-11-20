Makeover alert! Not only did Selena Gomez debut a drastically different ‘do (she’s a blonde now, ICYMI), the pop star also rocked a new grungier vibe at the 2017 American Music Awards hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross on Sunday, November 19. First the queen of Instagram strut her stuff on the red carpet in an edgy Coach leather dress, and then she stripped down into a Ginia Satin slip and sneakers for her performance.

The look, which could be described as modern Courtney Love, is quite the departure for the “Wolves” singer, who has more recently opted for modest silhouettes. Well, in with the bleach blonde and heavy roots, out with the midi-length frocks! Platinum Selena is all about the mini slip dress and showing skin a la the ‘90s grunge rock-n-roll goddess. Luckily for Us, Selena’s creamy sheath lace and bow details (for a touch of girliness) is available on Amazon for $121.

As for her sneakers, naturally, the “Bad Liar” singer was rocking a pair of Puma Basket Classic Sneakers, which retail for $98. Just a few months ago, Gomez signed on as Puma’s latest celebrity ambassador, and even went so far as to design pieces for them (which she regularly wears). And the perfect ‘90s detail for her sneaks? Ruffled white socks.

For her performance, Gomez took a page out of Love’s book and wore her hair the way the queen of alt-rock would — tousled and styled with a heavy dose of texture. But, Gomez kept her beauty look clean in contrast to the punk vibes of the rest of her ensemble. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo created a fresh face for the singer, which he finished off with a swipe of Le Marc Liquid Lip Cream in Slow Burn — otherwise known as the perfect rosey nude.

All in all, it was a good-girl-meets-grunge moment for Gomez and we can’t wait to see what she does next with her look.

