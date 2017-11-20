If there was an event one would expect the stars to wear bold crazy colors and look-at-me-prints it would be the American Music Awards. But last night at the 2017 AMAs (which were hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross), many of the best and brightest of the music industry turned to a classic: the color black! From sheer onyx strapless dresses worn by the likes of Demi Lovato and Bebe Rexha to the inky belted minidress worn by Ciara, it was a night of LBDs or LBEs (little black ensembles) — see them here!